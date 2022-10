In this bulletin:





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tests positive for coronavirus.

Australian Medical Association urges the federal government to regain public confidence in the coronavirus vaccination program.

Australian Defence Force to leave Afghanistan by September this year.

In IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs.







