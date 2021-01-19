News In Hindi: India records lowest number of cases since June 2020, and more

Beneficiary doctors and medical staff are verified before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, inside a vaccination centre in Kolkata Source: AAP Image/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY
In this bulletin...**Victoria eases restrictions for some Greater Sydney areas ** India records lowest number of cases since June 2020 ... ** Four of the quarantined Australian Open players and staff test positive for Corona …** and more news.
