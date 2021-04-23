SBS Hindi

News in Hindi: India records world's highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

India has reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for the second day.

India has reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for the second day. Source: Hindustan Times

Published 23 April 2021 at 6:53pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Listen to the latest news of India and Australia in Hindi. 23/04/21

In this bulletin: 

  • Victorian man who spent 14 days in hotel quarantine in Perth has tested positive to Covid-19 after arriving back in Melbourne.
  • World leaders make pledges on reducing carbon emissions at a virtual summit.
  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanks the Indian government for increasing Delhi’s oxygen quota.
  • New Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir denies claims of ‘hoarding’ Fabiflu.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

