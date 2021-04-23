News in Hindi: India records world's highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

In this bulletin:





Victorian man who spent 14 days in hotel quarantine in Perth has tested positive to Covid-19 after arriving back in Melbourne.

World leaders make pledges on reducing carbon emissions at a virtual summit.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanks the Indian government for increasing Delhi’s oxygen quota.

New Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir denies claims of ‘hoarding’ Fabiflu.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





