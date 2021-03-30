SBS Hindi

News in Hindi : India reports biggest one day surge of coronavirus cases since Oct

Coronavirus testing in India

Covid-19 rise in Maharashtra, Punjab is of grave concern says Indian government. Source: Supplied

Published 30 March 2021 at 6:24pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Catch the latest News of 30/03/21 in Hindi

  • Eight new community cases of COVID-19 detected in Queensland
  • Calls for New South Wales Nationals MP Michael Johnsen to resign from parliament immediately
  • In the AFL Greater Western Sydney's Sam Reid accepts a two-match ban
