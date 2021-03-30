News in Hindi : India reports biggest one day surge of coronavirus cases since Oct

- Eight new community cases of COVID-19 detected in Queensland
- Calls for New South Wales Nationals MP Michael Johnsen to resign from parliament immediately
- In the AFL Greater Western Sydney's Sam Reid accepts a two-match ban
Covid-19 rise in Maharashtra, Punjab is of grave concern says Indian government. Source: Supplied
Published 30 March 2021 at 6:24pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Catch the latest News of 30/03/21 in Hindi
