In this bulletin :

Australians pay tribute to Prince Philip, who has died aged 99.

Thousands rally across Australia, urging an end to Indigenous deaths in custody.

India witnessed an unprecedented surge of 1,45,384 coronavirus cases, the highest since the start of pandemic.

In Tennis, Ash Barty knocked out of the Charleston Open, after a stunning upset to Paula Badosa.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





