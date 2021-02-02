News in Hindi : International pressure on Myanmar’s military after it seized power

A National League for Democracy (NLD) supporter holds a burning portrait of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing during a demonstration in Bangkok on 2 January. Source: Getty Images
Catch the latest news of 2/02/21 in Hindi**//An out of control bushfire threatens homes in the Perth Hills**//Cricket legend Merv Hughes is the latest name to be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame**
