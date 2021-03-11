News in Hindi: Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday evening she was pushed by four or five people
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee injured as she was pushed by a few people during her public gathering, in Nandigram on Wednesday. Source: ANI
Catch the latest news of 11/03/2021 ** Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen in hospital with her left leg in a cast in a photo tweeted by her nephew. // ** Labor criticises the federal government's $1.2 billion tourism support package.
Published 11 March 2021 at 5:39pm
Source: SBS
Share