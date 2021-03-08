News In Hindi: Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP in India, this and more

Film Superstar Mithun Chakraborty greets Indian PM Narendra Modi during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Source: ANI
Published 8 March 2021 at 6:22pm, updated 8 March 2021 at 6:24pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Catch the latest News of 8/03/21 in Hindi//Federal Government rolls out numerous women-centric policies on International Women’s Day**//In India, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP*//In Sports, SCG to house a woman cricketer’s statue*
