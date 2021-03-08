SBS Hindi

News In Hindi: Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP in India, this and more

SBS Hindi

Bengali Film Superstar Mithun Chakraborty greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Film Superstar Mithun Chakraborty greets Indian PM Narendra Modi during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Source: ANI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2021 at 6:22pm, updated 8 March 2021 at 6:24pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

Catch the latest News of 8/03/21 in Hindi//Federal Government rolls out numerous women-centric policies on International Women’s Day**//In India, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP*//In Sports, SCG to house a woman cricketer’s statue*

Published 8 March 2021 at 6:22pm, updated 8 March 2021 at 6:24pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists