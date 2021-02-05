SBS Hindi

News in Hindi: National Cabinet decides to increase the cap on international arrivals

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen during a tour of the University of Queensland Vaccine Lab on October 12, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he'll do what he can to help Australian citizens. Source: AAP

Published 5 February 2021 at 5:43pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin...** Test results shows the Victorian hotel quarantine worker infected with coronavirus has the more contagious UK variant...** Face masks to be mandatory in Western Australia, beyond the five-day lockdown ** National Cabinet decides to increase the cap on international arrivals... and more news

