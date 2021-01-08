SBS Hindi

News in Hindi: New rules for returning travellers as Brisbane goes into lockdown

SBS Hindi

People are seen in the baggage collection area at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne,

People are seen in the baggage collection area after arriving from Brisbane at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Friday, January 8, 2021. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2021 at 6:14pm, updated 12 January 2021 at 2:20pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this bulletin.... ** New measures at Australia's airports aims to limit exposure to the COVID-19 variant, first identified in the UK...** Greater Brisbane to enter a three-day lockdown, starting tonight [[from 6pm tonight]]... And in cricket...** Marnus Labuschagne denied a fifth Test century... and more news

Published 8 January 2021 at 6:14pm, updated 12 January 2021 at 2:20pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists