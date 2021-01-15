News in Hindi: NSW pushes for more COVID-19 testing to relax safety measures

NSW agriculture minister tests positive for COVID-19, premier and health minister cleared. Source: AAP
In this bulletin.... ** No new locally acquired coronavirus cases reported in Queensland, New South Wales or Victoria... **Queensland authorities defend their quarantine protocols... **In India, another round of talks between Farmer leaders and the Central government over the new farm laws... **in tennis- Andy Murray's return to the Australian Open in doubt, after he tests positive for COVID-19
