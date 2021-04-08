SBS Hindi

News in Hindi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Narendra Modi

Published 8 April 2021 at 6:26pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Catch the latest news of 8/04/21 in Hindi. India registers the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day since January 2021.

In this bulletin : 

  • The Australian government responds to the Sex Discrimination Commissioner's 'Respect at Work' report.
  • Australian regulators to review a possible link between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and a rare clotting disorder.
  • Countries across Europe are changing age requirements for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
  • India registers the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day since January 2021.
