News in Hindi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

In this bulletin :
- The Australian government responds to the Sex Discrimination Commissioner's 'Respect at Work' report.
- Australian regulators to review a possible link between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and a rare clotting disorder.
- Countries across Europe are changing age requirements for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
- India registers the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day since January 2021.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.
