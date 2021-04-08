News in Hindi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

In this bulletin :





The Australian government responds to the Sex Discrimination Commissioner's 'Respect at Work' report.

Australian regulators to review a possible link between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and a rare clotting disorder.

Countries across Europe are changing age requirements for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

India registers the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day since January 2021.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









