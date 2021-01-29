SBS Hindi

News in Hindi: Queensland Premier tells Federal Government to take responsibility for quarantine

Annastacia Palaszczuk at a media conference

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a media conference Source: AAP

Published 29 January 2021 at 5:29pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin... ** Concerns for Australians affected by Emirates' flight cancellations...** Victoria Police on the hunt for two men behind the dangerous driving incident in Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall...** In India, farmers led by Rakesh Tikait continue build up at Ghazipur (Delhi UP border)... and more news

