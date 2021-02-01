News In Hindi: Rahul Gandhi urged to become Party President again, this and more

Delhi Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to accept the post of Party President (File Photo) Source: Getty Images
Published 1 February 2021 at 6:32pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 1/2/21 in Hindi**// WA imposes lockdown on 2 million people as a security guard tests positive in Perth**//In India, Delhi Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of Party President**//Spectators may be allowed into the stadium for India v/s England 2nd Test Match in Chennai**
Published 1 February 2021 at 6:32pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Share