News In Hindi: Rahul Gandhi urged to become Party President again, this and more

Rahul Gandhi during election campaign rally

Delhi Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to accept the post of Party President (File Photo) Source: Getty Images

Published 1 February 2021 at 6:32pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Catch the latest news of 1/2/21 in Hindi**// WA imposes lockdown on 2 million people as a security guard tests positive in Perth**//In India, Delhi Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of Party President**//Spectators may be allowed into the stadium for India v/s England 2nd Test Match in Chennai**

