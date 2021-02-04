SBS Hindi

News in Hindi : Rihanna’s tweet on farmers divides Indian celebrities

SBS Hindi

After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg Tweets about Indian farmers' protest

After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg Tweets about Indian farmers' protest Source: AAP Image/Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2021 at 6:24pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Ctach the latest news of 4/02/21 in Hindi**//** The federal government secures more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as it vows to educate culturally and linguistically diverse communities//**Firefighters continue to battle an out-of-control blaze in Perth's north-east**

Published 4 February 2021 at 6:24pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists