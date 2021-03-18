SBS Hindi

News in Hindi : Rise in Corona cases raises worries of a second wave in India

Commuters with face mask to prevent spreading coronavirus wait for but to travel to their destination in Kolkata, India.

On Sunday, India reported over 150,000 new cases and more than 800 new deaths. Source: AP

Published 18 March 2021 at 6:37pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 6:53pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Catch the latest News of 18/3/21 in Hindi//** Calls for more culturally-informed support for Indigenous students on Close the Gap day//** Australia's domestic spy agency, ASIO, changes the way it refers to violent extremist threats**

