News in Hindi : Rise in Corona cases raises worries of a second wave in India

On Sunday, India reported over 150,000 new cases and more than 800 new deaths. Source: AP
Published 18 March 2021 at 6:37pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 6:53pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Catch the latest News of 18/3/21 in Hindi//** Calls for more culturally-informed support for Indigenous students on Close the Gap day//** Australia's domestic spy agency, ASIO, changes the way it refers to violent extremist threats**
Published 18 March 2021 at 6:37pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 6:53pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share