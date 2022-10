In this bulletin :

The federal government urged to set a new COVID-19 vaccine target.

The clean-up begins on Western Australia's midwest coast after ex- Tropical Cyclone Seroja tore through the region.

In India, Supreme Court to hear new plea on alleged Rafale corruption after 2 weeks.

In sport, Hideki Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





Advertisement