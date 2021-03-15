SBS Hindi

News in Hindi: Thousands rally across the country to protest against sexism and gendered violence

A protesters holds a placard during the Women's March 4 Justice in Canberra on Monday.

A protesters holds a placard during the Women's March 4 Justice in Canberra on Monday. Source: AAP

Published 15 March 2021 at 6:34pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Catch the latest news of 15/03/2021 ** Thousands rally across the country to protest sexism and gendered violence. // ** India records the highest number of corona deaths in 44 days. // **In Sports, India defeats England in the 2nd T-20 match by 7 wickets

