News In Hindi: Torrential rains delay COVID-19 vaccine supply on East Coast

Flood in NSW

Hundreds rescued from floodwaters in NSW as Sydney braces for 'significant flooding' Source: Cara Starr/Twitter

Published 22 March 2021 at 6:23pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Catch the latest News of 22/3/21 in Hindi//** Torrential rains disrupt COVID-19 vaccine supplies as Phase1-B begins//** In India, BJP releases its manifesto for Bengal elections**In Sports, Leicester City enters FA Cup finals for the first time in almost 40 years

