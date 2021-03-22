News In Hindi: Torrential rains delay COVID-19 vaccine supply on East Coast

Hundreds rescued from floodwaters in NSW as Sydney braces for 'significant flooding' Source: Cara Starr/Twitter
Published 22 March 2021 at 6:23pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Catch the latest News of 22/3/21 in Hindi//** Torrential rains disrupt COVID-19 vaccine supplies as Phase1-B begins//** In India, BJP releases its manifesto for Bengal elections**In Sports, Leicester City enters FA Cup finals for the first time in almost 40 years
