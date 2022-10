In this bulletin:







Western Australia lifts lockdown from midnight today, interim restrictions like mandatory mask wearing and social distancing to remain in place

Governments all over the world offer their aid to India as second wave continues to rage through the country

Three Australian players return home mid-IPL amidst second wave of Coronavirus in India

