News in Hindi

A bushfire near Nowa Nowa general store in Nowa Nowa, East Gippsland, Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The Nowa Nowa General store affected by fire in Gippsland Source: AAP Image/Supplied by Nowa Nowa General Store

Published 3 January 2020 at 6:47pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this bulletin... ** Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits the Victorian bushfire zone … ** A rocket attack in Baghdad kills several people including an Iranian general… ** Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane says ready to target PoK if asked…** Australian tennis players and other sports stars pledge financial support for fire affected communities… and more

