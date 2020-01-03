News in Hindi

The Nowa Nowa General store affected by fire in Gippsland Source: AAP Image/Supplied by Nowa Nowa General Store
Published 3 January 2020 at 6:47pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits the Victorian bushfire zone … ** A rocket attack in Baghdad kills several people including an Iranian general… ** Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane says ready to target PoK if asked…** Australian tennis players and other sports stars pledge financial support for fire affected communities… and more
Published 3 January 2020 at 6:47pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share