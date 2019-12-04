News in Hindi

SBS Hindi

Crossbench Senator Jacqui Lambie (right) speaks with the Leader of the Government in the Senate Mathias Cormann.

Published 4 December 2019 at 5:33pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Catch the latest news of 04/12/2019 . The federal government celebrates the repeal of the so-called medevac laws...P Chidambaram granted bail by Supreme Court of India. And, in sport, Rugby Australia and Israel Folau reach a settlement in a legal dispute over his sacking.

