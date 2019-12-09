News in Hindi

SBS Hindi

Beachgoers on Milk Beach as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets Sydney.

Beachgoers on Milk Beach as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets Sydney.

Published 9 December 2019 at 3:38pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Catch the latest news of 09/12/2019. A Queensland terror suspect faces court after several alleged fighters were caught in northern Syria. Fire authorities in New South Wales are preparing for extreme conditions tomorrow and in sports, West Indies beat India in the 2nd T20.

