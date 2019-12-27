News in Hindi

SBS Hindi

Water bombing aircraft battle the Green Wattle Creek Fire as it threatens homes in Yandeera in the south west of Sydney, Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Water bombing aircraft battle the Green Wattle Creek Fire in Yandeera, December 21, 2019. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Published 27 December 2019 at 6:55pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Catch the news of 27/12/19 ** Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing pressure from within the coalition to pay volunteer firefighters ...** Severe heatwave conditions are expected across large areas of south-east Australia over the weekend and into next week … ** Internet shut down in many districts of UP India …

