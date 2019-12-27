News in Hindi

Water bombing aircraft battle the Green Wattle Creek Fire in Yandeera, December 21, 2019. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Catch the news of 27/12/19 ** Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing pressure from within the coalition to pay volunteer firefighters ...** Severe heatwave conditions are expected across large areas of south-east Australia over the weekend and into next week … ** Internet shut down in many districts of UP India …
