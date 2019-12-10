SBS Hindi

News in Hindi

SBS Hindi

New Zealand's Whakaari erupts, trapping tourists on the island.

No more survivors expected after the eruption of New Zealand's Whakaari Volcano. Source: Twitter / Michael Schade

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 December 2019 at 6:26pm, updated 10 December 2019 at 6:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 10/12/2019 ** New Zealand volcano eruption: Australian families fear for missing relatives. / **In India, Citizenship Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha, 311 Votes In Favour.

Published 10 December 2019 at 6:26pm, updated 10 December 2019 at 6:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024