News in Hindi

No more survivors expected after the eruption of New Zealand's Whakaari Volcano. Source: Twitter / Michael Schade
Published 10 December 2019 at 6:26pm, updated 10 December 2019 at 6:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 10/12/2019 ** New Zealand volcano eruption: Australian families fear for missing relatives. / **In India, Citizenship Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha, 311 Votes In Favour.
Published 10 December 2019 at 6:26pm, updated 10 December 2019 at 6:31pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share