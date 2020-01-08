SBS Hindi

News in Hindi

SBS Hindi

No Australians have been harmed in Iran's missile attack on two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition troops are stationed: Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

No Australians have been harmed in Iran's missile attack on two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition troops are stationed: Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2020 at 5:40pm, updated 8 January 2020 at 5:43pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 08/01/2020 ** A Boeing 737 from Ukraine crashes after taking off in Tehran not long after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two US airbases in Iraq. // **Actor Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus in a show of solidarity with the students.

Published 8 January 2020 at 5:40pm, updated 8 January 2020 at 5:43pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024