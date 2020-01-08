News in Hindi

No Australians have been harmed in Iran's missile attack on two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition troops are stationed: Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: AAP
Published 8 January 2020 at 5:40pm, updated 8 January 2020 at 5:43pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 08/01/2020 ** A Boeing 737 from Ukraine crashes after taking off in Tehran not long after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two US airbases in Iraq. // **Actor Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus in a show of solidarity with the students.
