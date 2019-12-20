News in Hindi

‘Hero’ volunteer firefighters were in a truck convoy near the town of Buxton, A tree fell into their path, causing their death. Source: Supplied
Published 20 December 2019 at 6:08pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 20/12/2019. ** Bushfires burn out of control in South Australia, New South Wales and Queensland... ** Australia is in mourning after the deaths of two New South Wales volunteer firefighters.... ** Protests continue in various parts of India over CAA … ** In tennis, Ash Barty and Rafael Nadal named the I-T-F's world champions for 2019
