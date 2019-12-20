SBS Hindi

News in Hindi

SBS Hindi

‘Hero’ volunteer firefighters Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O'Dwyer

‘Hero’ volunteer firefighters were in a truck convoy near the town of Buxton, A tree fell into their path, causing their death. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 December 2019 at 6:08pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 20/12/2019. ** Bushfires burn out of control in South Australia, New South Wales and Queensland... ** Australia is in mourning after the deaths of two New South Wales volunteer firefighters.... ** Protests continue in various parts of India over CAA … ** In tennis, Ash Barty and Rafael Nadal named the I-T-F's world champions for 2019

Published 20 December 2019 at 6:08pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024