News in Hindi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the bushfire affected regions of the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, Monday, December 23, 2019.

Başbakan Scott Morrison, krizi yönetememekle suçlanıyor. Source: AAP

Published 24 December 2019 at 5:41pm, updated 24 December 2019 at 5:45pm
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnav
Catch the latest news of 24/12/2019. A minimum of four weeks paid leave available to Commonwealth public servants who want to fight the bushfires. Protests against new citizenship law continue to grow in India. And Indian team for series against Australia and Sri Lanka announced.

