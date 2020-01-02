News in Hindi

SBS Hindi

Indian activists of National Akali Dal party shout patriotic slogans and celebrate the Indian Air Force's air strike across the Line of Control (LoC) near international border with Pakistan.

(File Fhoto) Indian activists of National Akali Dal party shout patriotic slogans and celebrate the Indian Air Force's air strike. Source: EPA

Published 2 January 2020 at 7:34pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Catch the latest news of 02/01/2020. In this bulletin... Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends the federal government's response to the fire crisis in multiple states and territories. Pakistan says, Indian Army chief's 'right to preemptively strike' remark irresponsible. India And, Tennis Australia flags a possible bushfire fund-raiser event to support affected communities...

