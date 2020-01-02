News in Hindi

(File Fhoto) Indian activists of National Akali Dal party shout patriotic slogans and celebrate the Indian Air Force's air strike. Source: EPA
Catch the latest news of 02/01/2020. In this bulletin... Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends the federal government's response to the fire crisis in multiple states and territories. Pakistan says, Indian Army chief's 'right to preemptively strike' remark irresponsible. India And, Tennis Australia flags a possible bushfire fund-raiser event to support affected communities...
