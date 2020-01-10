News in Hindi

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference updating the Iran plane crash. Source: AAP
Published 10 January 2020 at 6:35pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** The Canadian and British foreign ministers have called for an investigation into the Iranian plane crash that killed 176 people... ** British MPs have passed a bill that means the country is on track to leave the European Union at the end of January ... ** In sport, Australian cricketer Shane Warne's Australian Test cap has sold for over a million dollars at auction to raise money for the bushfire effort ... and more
