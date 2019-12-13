News in Hindi

Families of victims of the White Island eruption arrive a the Whakatane wharf following a blessing at sea ahead of the recovery operation. Source: AAP
Catch the latest news of today...** Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader after Boris Johnson claims a historic victory in the British election ** New Zealand rescuers to return to the White Island volcano to search for the bodies of two remaining victims and In India, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, becomes an Act.
