News in Hindi

Families of victims of the White Island eruption following a blessing at sea ahead of the recovery operation

Families of victims of the White Island eruption arrive a the Whakatane wharf following a blessing at sea ahead of the recovery operation.

Published 13 December 2019 at 6:45pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of today...** Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader after Boris Johnson claims a historic victory in the British election ** New Zealand rescuers to return to the White Island volcano to search for the bodies of two remaining victims and In India, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, becomes an Act.

