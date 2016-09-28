SBS Hindi

Nim Gholkar Talks About "Diary Of An Immigrant Bride"

SBS Hindi

Author Nim Gholkar

Author Nim Gholkar Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2016 at 6:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In conversation with Nim Gholkar the author of "Diary of An Immigrant Bride."Nim tells Kumud Merani that as a new immigrant to Australia she faced many a challenge and so started her search for a book relating to the issue but she found none! Well, Nim then decided to write her own book which holds a universal appeal for migrants.

Published 28 September 2016 at 6:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels