Nim Gholkar Talks About "Diary Of An Immigrant Bride"

Author Nim Gholkar Source: Supplied
Published 28 September 2016 at 6:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In conversation with Nim Gholkar the author of "Diary of An Immigrant Bride."Nim tells Kumud Merani that as a new immigrant to Australia she faced many a challenge and so started her search for a book relating to the issue but she found none! Well, Nim then decided to write her own book which holds a universal appeal for migrants.
Published 28 September 2016 at 6:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share