Nishka, Australian representative at Physics International Olympiad

Published 5 July 2017 at 11:37am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
In recognition of the growing significance of physics in all fields of science and technology, and in the general education of young people, and with the aim of enhancing the development of international contacts in the field of school education in physics, an annual physics competition has been organized for secondary school students. Indian origin girl Nishka represented Australia.

