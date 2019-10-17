No shortage of accountants and other popular occupations: Study

SBS Hindi

The hospitality sector is one of the biggest users of temporary skill shortage visas. Source: Getty

Published 17 October 2019 at 11:25am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Many occupations which are popular among visa hopefuls are not in the skill shortage list, according to the latest labour market analysis of the skilled occupations.

A list prepared after consulting various stakeholders such as industry experts, migration agents and employers indicates many occupations which are popular among visa hopefuls like accountants do not feature in the skill shortage list.

The 
list
assessed by the Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business for 2018-19 show labour market ratings for the skilled occupations like accountants, engineers, teachers and health professionals.

The Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business (formerly Department of Jobs and Small Business) carries out research to identify skill shortages in the Australian labour market. The research results provide information about skill shortag
The department’s skill shortage research program covers more than 80 skilled occupations on an annual basis. Source: employment.gov.au


According to the latest analysis, many popular occupations such as education professionals and accountants are not in shortage in most of the states.

Melbourne-based migration Chaman Preet opines this list is good news for technicians and trades workers and health professionals.

Chaman Preet, however, points out that the majority of the popular occupations fall under the ‘No Shortage’ category in Victoria.

“Queensland does not have many occupations in shortage. New South Wales is looking good from the perspective of trades and health professionals. In fact, occupations in automotive industries and construction trader workers are in shortage in most of the states,” says Chaman Preet.

The research finds that the labour market for accountants tightened slightly in 2017-18. A total of 88 per cent of the employers had suitable applicants against the positions advertised.

"Employers attracted smaller candidate fields and filled a lower proportion of vacancies compared with the previous year. That said, they were still able to fill the majority of their vacancies," according to the research analysis.

This list indicates how the skilled occupation list, to be announced in March next year, may look like, says Chaman Preet.

Listen to this interview for the detailed analysis:



The complete list and the analysis can be accessed
here
.

