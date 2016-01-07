SBS Hindi

North Korean H-bomb claims rock friends, foes

Ban Ki-moon blasts North Korean tests

Ban Ki-moon blasts North Korean tests Source: AAP

Published 7 January 2016 at 8:56pm, updated 10 January 2016 at 5:09pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

International condemnation has followed North Korea's claim it has successfully tested a hydrogen, or "H," bomb. If confirmed, such a test would mark a major upgrade in North Korea's capabilities. But there are questions about the claim. Tune in to know more

