Not coming forward against sexual exploitation is a practical decision, says Richa Chadda

Published 30 November 2017 at 3:38pm
By Vivek Asri
When victims of sexual exploitation are naming predators all over the world, there is a precarious silence in Hindi film industry. Though, some actors came forward in support of #MeToo campaign and said that Bollywood is no different when it comes to sexual exploitation, no name was taken.

Actor Richa Chadda says that it is a practical decision. Chadda, who questioned those blaming Bollywood in her blog, says that we do not have an eco-system where a victim feels safe and confident enough to come forward.

“It’s a practical decision. Some people don’t like the attention. Some people don’t want to be called a victim all their lives.”

Chadda says that if someone dares to come forward, she faces a risk of being left without work. “Someone who comes forward will not get work. There is no protection. And people usually find a way of shaming the victim. So, who will speak,” asks Richa Chadda.

