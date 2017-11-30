Not coming forward against sexual exploitation is a practical decision, says Richa Chadda

Actor Richa Chadda says that it is a practical decision. Chadda, who questioned those blaming Bollywood in her blog, says that we do not have an eco-system where a victim feels safe and confident enough to come forward.





“It’s a practical decision. Some people don’t like the attention. Some people don’t want to be called a victim all their lives.”





Chadda says that if someone dares to come forward, she faces a risk of being left without work. “Someone who comes forward will not get work. There is no protection. And people usually find a way of shaming the victim. So, who will speak,” asks Richa Chadda.



