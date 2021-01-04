SBS Hindi

Not wearing masks indoors now a punishable offence in Sydney: This and more in news this evening

A General view of the BWS store at Berala in Sydney that became the centre for contamination

Berala'da en son salgının başladığı BWS dükkanı. Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Published 4 January 2021 at 6:21pm, updated 4 January 2021 at 6:25pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
News in Hindi 04January 2021 ** Sydney makes it mandatory to wear masks in indoor settings, non-compliance would invite fines. // ** Government-Farmers negotiation enters its seventh round in India today.

