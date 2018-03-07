SBS Hindi

NRI will be able to vote soon: CEC Mr O.P.Rawat

Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri O.P.Rawat

Published 7 March 2018 at 3:50pm, updated 9 March 2018 at 11:29am
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

The Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri O.P.Rawat is visiting Sydney to attend an International Conference.

During his visit to Sydney, he interacted with Overseas electors/Non-Resident Indians (Indian passport holders) and discussed the issues relating to registration of overseas voters on National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).

Mr Rawat said Indian passport holders can register themselves as overseas voters through the National Voters' Service Portal.

This will allow the Indian citizen living abroad to register as voter for the constituency based on the address in the passport.

When asked if Indian passport holders living abroad would be able to vote in Indian elections, Mr Rawat said Indian government is working towards it.

He said the commission was carrying out postal vote service for armed forces as well as for the people serving in the Commission through one-way electronic delivery of postal vote, where the ballot is delivered electronically and after the vote, the person can post it via the provided envelop from anywhere in India.

“So that is already being done for the service voters and I think in future we can always make this one-way electronic delivery, two-way. And when that becomes possible, voting from anywhere in the world, becomes very simple,” he said.

More details in our podcast. 

