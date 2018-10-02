NRIs donating meagerly for Indian martyrs, RTI reveals

In a response to an application filed by filed by Shyam Lal Yadav of The Indian Express, under the Right To Information Act, the Government of India has revealed that the fund has a corpus of just Rs 9.21 Crore (about $17 million AUD).





Union Home Minister Mr Rajnath Singh launched the fund in April 2017.





According to reports, contributions to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief fund have already reached Rs 1620.23 crore in just two months.





“Government of India's response reveals that no contribution was received in the fund from abroad during 2017-18,” Mr Yadav told SBS Hindi.





“No fund was received in Bharat Ke Veer from abroad during 2017-18. An amount of Rs 520000 was received in Bharat Ke Veer from abroad during 2018-19 so far,” the response states.





According to Mr Yadav, the government departments have contributed a total of just Rs 25,000 while overseas contribution in the 17 months since the launch has been Rs 5.20 lakh, as per the RTI response.





'Bharat Ke Veer Corpus Fund' is a Government of India initiative to raise funds for the families of armed forces personnel killed in action.





According to the fund's website, a donor can donate directly to individual soldier’s account (up to a max of ₹ 15 lakhs) or may donate to the Bharat Ke Veer corpus.



