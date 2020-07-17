NSW is tightening rules after Sydney hotel outbreak

Highlights Group booking of more than 10 people is not allowed in Pubs and hotels in NSW.

One staff will monitor safety practices in pubs and hotels.

Queensland has declared the Liverpool and Campbelltown local government areas of Sydney as COVID-19 hotspots

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak at a Sydney pub has risen to over 42, with the NSW government tightening restrictions for indoor pubs and hotels.





The new restrictions include bookings capped at 10 people and venues must have a staff member monitoring safety practices.





Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she wants seated service at pubs and hotels, no cutlery stations and socially distant lines.





NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney Source: AAP





All patrons of the Crossroads Hotel between 3 to 10 July must self-isolate and are being urged to get tested with investigations ongoing to determine the source of the infection.





On Friday, NSW recorded eight new COVID-19 cases as the premier reiterated the state is on "high alert".





Premier Gladys Berejiklian says funerals and religious gatherings in NSW will from 24 July have a limit of 100 people while weddings and corporate events will be capped at 150 people.

The 20-person limit for private indoor and outdoor gatherings remains in place for now but NSW Health has encouraged residents to keep gatherings below 10 people.





Victoria, meanwhile, recorded 428 new COVID-19 cases.











Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for essential work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Residents in Melbourne public housing towers who need access to support and assistance should call the Housing Call Centre on 1800 961 054. If you need a translator, first call 131 450. Both services are 24/7. More information can be found here.



