SBS Hindi

obesity and health issue

SBS Hindi

obesity

Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 7:11pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Obesity increases the risk of many diseases. Fat is deposited on our bodies when the energy (kilojoules) we consume from food and drink is greater than the energy used in activities and at rest. Small imbalances over long periods of time can cause you to become overweight or obese. Harita Mehta spoke to Reinaa Shukla about this issue

Published 10 May 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 7:11pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023