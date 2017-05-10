obesity and health issue

Source: Public Domain
Published 10 May 2017 at 6:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 7:11pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Obesity increases the risk of many diseases. Fat is deposited on our bodies when the energy (kilojoules) we consume from food and drink is greater than the energy used in activities and at rest. Small imbalances over long periods of time can cause you to become overweight or obese. Harita Mehta spoke to Reinaa Shukla about this issue
