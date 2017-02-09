Obesity in children

Published 9 February 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 3:54pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An estimated 20 to 25% of children and adolescents in Australia are overweight, and a quarter of this group is obese.Obesity presents numerous problems for children and teenagers. It takes a toll on both physical and psychosocial health. As obese children also tend to be obese in later life, it is important for parents to set the right example for their children from an early age. Reina Shukla, Nutrition expert shares the helpful tips with Harita Mehta
Published 9 February 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 3:54pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share