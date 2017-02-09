SBS Hindi

Obesity in children

SBS Hindi

site_197_Hindi_629483.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 3:54pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An estimated 20 to 25% of children and adolescents in Australia are overweight, and a quarter of this group is obese.Obesity presents numerous problems for children and teenagers. It takes a toll on both physical and psychosocial health. As obese children also tend to be obese in later life, it is important for parents to set the right example for their children from an early age. Reina Shukla, Nutrition expert shares the helpful tips with Harita Mehta

Published 9 February 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 9 February 2017 at 3:54pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023