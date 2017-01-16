Om Puri - An actor par excellence

Om Puri started his film career with Marathi film Ghashiram Kotwal in 1976 and drew everyones attention as a theatre personality.





He was the face of an ordinary man, the face which you see around you everyday .





But with different roles and with his method acting, he always stood apart from others and became extra ordinary.





His body language did what heavy weight dialogues wont do. He proved it with his role in film Aakrosh. He had only few lines in the whole film but with his body language and eyes, spoke thousand words for oppressed Bhikhu.





From meek, helpless cop of Ardh Satya to head strong cop of Gupt and from failed colonel of China gate to deadly terrorist of Kurbaan or to a capitalist of Narsimha - Bapji who ruled over the city, Om Puri submerged himself into the role that it ceased to be fictional character but became real.





He also tickled our funny bones in films like Hera Pheri and Malamal Weekly, Jaane bhi do Yaroan to bring smiles on our faces or roars of laughter.





Listen to the podcast where we pay tribute to Om Puri's illustrious career.

Om Puri who could once hardly speak a word of English and was paranoid too speaking during his NSD days, went on do more than 20 films in English language.





City of Joy, In Custody, East is east, The Parole officer, Hollywood films The Ghost and the darkness , War, are just to name a few.





Recently, he was co stared with Helen Mirren in The Hundred -foot Journey.











Om Puri and British actress Helen Mirren for the Gala Screening of 'The Hundred-Foot Journey' at the Curzon Mayfair in London, Britain on 3rd September 2014 Source: EPA





There had been few upheavals in his personal life which had taken its toll and he was emotionally drained.





As once during an interview, he said that after his demise, people will realise his contribution and younger generation would learn from his films, there is no doubt the actors like Om Puri are not made every day and he was an extra ordinary !





'Ardh Satya' won him National award in 1984 and he had also won another National award for Arohan in 1982.





Winner of Padam Shree and Order of British Empire, Om Puri was also awarded with Film Fare Life time Achievement Award in 2009.



