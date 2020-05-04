Oncologist explains why cancer patients are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19

Highlights As on May 4, Australia has reported 6,801 cases of COVID-19 and 95 deaths.

Cancer patients urged to discuss their treatment plan with their doctor.

Doctors urge cancer patients to follow government guidelines for social-distancing.

Dr Abhishek Joshi, a medical Oncologist explains why people who have cancer and have undergone chemotherapy are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.





“The immune system protects the body against illness and infection caused by viruses like coronavirus. Some people with cancer have a weak immune system which reduces their ability to fight these infections.





“This is because some treatments, like chemotherapy, affect blood cells that are part of our immune system and this reduced immunity lowers our ability to fight infection,” Dr Joshi told SBS Hindi.





What’s the advice for people with cancer?

According to Cancer Council Australia , if you are currently undergoing treatment some practical ways to limit your risks of exposure include:





Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds , or if not immediately available use an alcohol-based hand rub. It’s a good idea to carry this with you. It is especially important to wash your hands before eating or drinking.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as this can transfer the virus from surfaces and increase the risk of infection.

Avoid contact with those who are sick or unwell or have been exposed to the virus or may be at higher risk due to recent travel to a high-risk country.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (tables, benches, light switches, doorknobs, sinks, toilets, remotes, such as your mobile phone or eating surfaces). Wear gloves (disposable if possible). Clean obvious debris with soap and water. Clean with a 70% alcohol solution or a mix of 4 teaspoons of bleach per litre of water.

Avoid crowds and crowded areas and avoid unnecessary physical contact, such as shaking hands, hugging or kissing. This is especially important if you are currently having chemotherapy or are post-treatments such as bone marrow transplantation.

Maintain a 1.5-metre physical distance between yourself and others and avoid social habits such as kissing or handshakes.

Talk to your doctor or member of your treatment team about the times in your treatment when you may be at the highest risk of infection so you can plan your activities accordingly. (Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts to boosting the immune system beyond adhering to a healthy lifestyle).

Call your treatment team to see if you can do you some of your consultations remotely via phone, Skype or Facetime.

Stay home as much as possible and avoid non-essential travel and avoid public transport if you can.

The Cancer Council Helpline is a free, confidential telephone information and support service run by Cancer Councils in each state and territory. If you have a question about cancer, or if you're seeking emotional or practical support, you can call 13 11 20.





