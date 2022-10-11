'Winning World Cup would start the frenzy and bring sponsors': Indian indoor cricket captain

Highlights The 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup has kicked off and is being held at Casey Stadium, Melbourne.

Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, England, Sri Lanka, Singapore, South Africa, and the UAE are the countries participating in the tournament.

Previously at the 2014 Indoor Cricket World Cup, the Indian indoor cricket team won the Plate.

India's squad of eight players - Girish Gopal (captain), Dhanush Bhaskar, Yathish Channappa, Vijay Hanumantharayappa, Daivik Rai, Md Khizer Ahmed, Aries Aziz and Suraj Reddy - is currently in Melbourne for the 11th edition of the Indoor Cricket World Cup, which kicked off on 8 October.





Over the weekend, the team played two games, losing to Australia (U-22) and winning against England. The team has also defeated Singapore in a match held on Monday.





So far, Australia has won all 10 World Cups, while the Indian team is considered the strongest in Asia.





"In the current world's ranking we are the number four team but our aim is to win the World Cup one day and dethrone the world champions, Australia, who have been winners of the last 10 World Cups," the captain Girish Gopal told SBS Hindi.



Indian indoor cricket team in Melbourne. Credit: SBS Hindi However, he says there are some big differences between the two teams.





"It's great to see what Australia has to offer its players in terms of sport facilities. We wish we had the same setup," he says.





"We (Indian indoor cricket team) must have only three or four cricket centres across India whereas each city in Australia has many centres with four or five different nets," he said.





"In India, the game is not so popular, and it's not even played much," he says, pointing out there is a growing popularity for the game in Australia.



Indian indoor cricket team players Credit: SBS Hindi When asked what can be done to bring eyeballs to the game, the captain responded, "We just need to win a World Cup for India."



"Up until 1983, outdoor cricket in India was also struggling. It was just after that year's World Cup victory, the game's popularity soared and sent the country to frenzy," he pointed.





"It is now up to us. We are the pilots of this game. We just need to win one World Cup title and it will be the same frenzy," Mr Girish said.



L to R: Indian indoor cricket team manager Milind Punja, vice-captain Dhanush Bhaskar, captain Girish Gopal, senior player Daivik Rai and the coach Sandeep Mayanna. Credit: SBS Hindi Despite the lack of sponsorship and fan following, the young sportsmen feel extremely honoured to represent India at the World Cup level.





"Representing the country is a dream come true for every sportsperson and we are doing it. Without sponsorship it is difficult and we pay from our own pocket but for us representing the country is always at the top, he said.



"One of the reasons sponsorship has always been a challenge is that there are no visual cues. And I feel this will change only once we are able to win a World Cup," he comments.





During the ongoing Australian tour, the team has received support from Mental Health Foundation Australia.





"As a player, mental fitness is crucial to our performance, so having Mental Health Foundation Australia as our sponsor is a perfect fit," he said.



