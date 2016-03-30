OneRing – Monitoring Parkinson Patients

16years old, year 10 student of Cupertino High School, California , Utkarsh Tandon had developed a device which senses the tremors of Parkinson's patients. Microchip in this wearable ring generates daily report that provides full information about its user's movements on hourly basis. This helps physicians and patients to understand the condition, trends etc and accordingly use a better medication.























"I had an opportunity to do an internship at Parkinsons Institute. And I always wanted to do or build something for Parkinson disease patients", said Utkarsh





Utkarsh successfully developed this OneRing , which at the moment demonstrate 75% accuracy. He has gathered quite an interest from possible investor when did a fund raising as well as demonstration event in early January.





Basking in glory, he shyly admits, "It was such a great feeling. I felt very good."





Utkarsh is all set to bring difference into the lives of Parkinson's patients. The next step for him is to patent his innovative initiative. He dreams that one day, OneRing will be worn by all Parkinson's patients and will help them with their medication.















