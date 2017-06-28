Online White Pages Directory in Hindi

Considering that Hindi is the most spoken Indian language at home and is the 7th most spoken language in Australia, the availability of White pages App in Hindi will be most useful to the Indo-Australian communities.











Besides including Hindi The White Pages, has introduced The new Whos Calling? This feature is built into the White Pages smartphone app and has been introduced to alleviate consumers anxiety around receiving calls from unknown numbers.





Stephen Palmer, Executive General Manager - White Pages said that thanks to the advent of online call functions, making a dinner reservation, booking medical appointments and even calling out an emergency plumber can be done at the touch of a button.





The inconvenience of this approach can arise when the businesses that consumers genuinely want to connect with attempt to return a call or conduct a follow up on the enquiry, he said.























