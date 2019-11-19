Opera House recognises Aussie Indian photographer's work

It was a pleasant surprise for Ram Prakasan to receive an email from the Opera House in Sydney.







“They asked for permission to use my photographs of the Opera House,” says the amateur photographer who is an engineer by profession.





Source: Ram Prakasan





The Opera House recently shared some of the most beautiful images of the structure clicked by the viewers, amateurs and other members of the public. Ram’s photographs of the iconic building have been shared recently.











He says he likes taking pictures of the Opera House for two reasons. Ram with his family Source: Ram Prakasan ra





“I have got two young kids. So time for photography is rather short. Hence, I go out in the night with my camera. It is much easier at night because of the flexibility. And, the Opera House is so beautiful that you get great pictures from any angles,” says Ram.





Source: Ram Prakasan





Ram arrived in Australia as a student from Hyderabad, India in 2004. Now he works with Sydney Trains as an engineer.





He says he started photography when his first child was born.





“My wife had left for India after the birth of our first child. I was alone in Sydney for almost six months, and then I started exploring the city with my camera,” shares Ram, agreeing that work-life balance in Australia has helped him harness his skills as a photographer.





Source: Ram Prakasan





He says he's encouraged by other amateur photographers.





“People respond to your work," he says.





"They help you out in case of any doubt as well as critique your work too, which is more important. They try to help you refine and develop your skills.”





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter











































