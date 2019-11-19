SBS Hindi

Opera House recognises Aussie Indian photographer's work

SBS Hindi

Ram Prakasan

Source: Ram Prakasan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 November 2019 at 2:40pm, updated 20 November 2019 at 10:21am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Sydney's iconic Opera House recently recognized an amateur photographer Ram Prakasan's work.

Published 19 November 2019 at 2:40pm, updated 20 November 2019 at 10:21am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
It was a pleasant surprise for Ram Prakasan to receive an email from the Opera House in Sydney.


“They asked for permission to use my photographs of the Opera House,” says the amateur photographer who is an engineer by profession.

Opera House
Source: Ram Prakasan


The Opera House recently shared some of the most beautiful images of the structure clicked by the viewers, amateurs and other members of the public. Ram’s photographs of the iconic building have been shared recently.



He says he likes taking pictures of the Opera House for two reasons.
Ram Prakasan photographer
Ram with his family Source: Ram Prakasan
ra 

“I have got two young kids. So time for photography is rather short. Hence, I go out in the night with my camera. It is much easier at night because of the flexibility. And, the Opera House is so beautiful that you get great pictures from any angles,” says Ram.

Ram Parkasan
Source: Ram Prakasan


Ram arrived in Australia as a student from Hyderabad, India in 2004. Now he works with Sydney Trains as an engineer.

He says he started photography when his first child was born.

“My wife had left for India after the birth of our first child. I was alone in Sydney for almost six months, and then I started exploring the city with my camera,” shares Ram, agreeing that work-life balance in Australia has helped him harness his skills as a photographer.

Ram Parkasan
Source: Ram Prakasan


He says he's encouraged by other amateur photographers.

“People respond to your work," he says.

"They help you out in case of any doubt as well as critique your work too, which is more important. They try to help you refine and develop your skills.”

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter




















 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी