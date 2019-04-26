SBS Hindi

"Our ancient literature shares information about mental health" Dr Manan Thakrar.

Bhagvad Gita

Source: Bhagvad Gita.jpg/CC BY 2.0/Flickr as Lord Parthasarthi

Published 26 April 2019 at 2:34pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 2:42pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Do you know Bhagvat Geeta begins with Panic attack symptoms? In recent research, Dr Manan Thakrar found that our ancient literature - Mahabharat, Puranas and Bhagvat Geeta has explained about mental health issues and counselling sessions.

