"Our ancient literature shares information about mental health" Dr Manan Thakrar.

Published 26 April 2019 at 2:34pm, updated 26 April 2019 at 2:42pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Do you know Bhagvat Geeta begins with Panic attack symptoms? In recent research, Dr Manan Thakrar found that our ancient literature - Mahabharat, Puranas and Bhagvat Geeta has explained about mental health issues and counselling sessions.
