Our Elders are vulnerable to abuse' says Anu Krishnan

Social worker, Ms Anu Krishnan who works with seniors from CALD communities said that elder women from subcontinent become victims of abuse as they prefer not to talk about it for saving their family honour. She said that those suffering with any mental health issues like dementia , Alzheimer or any other type of issues are also at increased risk of abuse.





There is no detailed data on the rates of elder abuse in Australia, but the World Health Organisation says up to 14 per cent of people aged 65 and over face at least one instance of abuse each year.





Now, the Federal Government has announced it will formulate a national plan to combat the issue. The plan will be intended to tackle the neglect and exploitation of older people in all their forms.





Attorney-General Christian Porter says a draft plan is expected to be ready by the end of the year. He said that federal and state governments will be working on the new plan. he added that this plan would be developed with the consultation of older Australians, communities and the relevant parts of business sector in Australia.





The plan has the Opposition's support.





Speaking on the long due need of such plan, Ms Krishnan said that the language barrier, health issues, financial dependency on children are a few reasons when older people become vulnerable towards abuse. Due to the less English knowledge, elders find it difficult to communicate.





Ms Krishnan said that with this initiative, people would now be able to talk about it openly and report too.









